Nicolas Cage's son arrested for assault after turning himself in

Nicolas Cage's son, Weston Cage, was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself in on a warrant issued earlier this year.

Fox News Digital confirmed from a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson that Weston walked into the 77th precinct during the early hours of Wednesday, July 10. He has since been released on bond.

The 33-year-old was booked at 7:57 a.m. and was released a few hours later at 9:50 a.m. on a $150,000 bond.

Fox News Digital confirmed "Weston's warrant stems from a police report that was completed for battery during an incident on April 28th."

On April 28, Weston and his mother, Christina Fulton, got into an argument at Christina's Los Angeles home, People magazine reported. The argument allegedly became physical.

The outlet reported that law enforcement officials said, "Cage punched two victims multiple times." The alleged incident led to injuries. The case was presented to the Los Angeles district attorney's office May 10, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were filed against Weston.

Weston and Nicolas Cage's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Nicolas shares his oldest son, Weston, 33, with his ex Christina Fulton, his middle son Kal-El, 18, with his third wife, Alice Kim, and his 22-month-old daughter, August, with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

Weston has been arrested before and has been open about his substance abuse problems. According to People magazine, Weston was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run in Los Angeles in 2017.

In 2015, Nicolas' son told the outlet about his sobriety journey, saying, "It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave."

Weston, a father of four, told the outlet that having his children helped him during his sobriety journey.

"Having the combination of Danielle and Lucian and my father in my life, just that trinity right there, basically is going to keep me here," Weston said at the time.