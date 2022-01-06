Expand / Collapse search
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting first child together

The 'National Treasure' star and Shibata tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony on February 16, 2021

By Julius Young | Fox News
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep for the couple told People magazine of the blossoming baby news.

Cage, 57, is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

NICOLAS CAGE MARRIES RIKO SHIBATA, HIS FIFTH WIFE, IN LAS VEGAS CEREMONY: 'WE ARE VERY HAPPY'

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, Fox News Digital can confirm. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON)

The "National Treasure" actor and Shibata, 27 – who is also an actress – met in Japan nearly two years ago and they exclusively announced to Fox News Digital that they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony on February 16, 2021. 

"It’s true, and we are very happy," Cage said of his fifth marriage in a statement to Fox News Digital last March.

NICOLAS CAGE ON $276G DINOSAUR SKULL, KARAOKE AND HUNT FOR HOLY GRAIL: 'I'M TRYING TO INVENT MY OWN MYTHOLOGY'

The "Face/Off" performer and Shibata wed in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel," a rep for Cage said at the time. "The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom’s late father."

Cage, 57, is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Film Independent)

The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto while the groom wore a Tom Ford tux.

The 'National Treasure' star and Shibata tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Cage was previously married for four days in March 2019 to Erika Koike, actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. 

