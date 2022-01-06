Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting first child together

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep for the couple told People magazine of the blossoming baby news.

Cage, 57, is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

The "National Treasure" actor and Shibata, 27 – who is also an actress – met in Japan nearly two years ago and they exclusively announced to Fox News Digital that they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony on February 16, 2021.

"It’s true, and we are very happy," Cage said of his fifth marriage in a statement to Fox News Digital last March.

The "Face/Off" performer and Shibata wed in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel," a rep for Cage said at the time. "The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom’s late father."

The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto while the groom wore a Tom Ford tux.

Cage was previously married for four days in March 2019 to Erika Koike, actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.