Newsom comms director slams Nicki Minaj as 'stupid hoe' after rapper called out governor's trans agenda

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's director of communications Izzy Gardon appeared to refer to rapper Nicki Minaj as a "stupid hoe" after the musician criticized the Democratic governor.

On Friday, Minaj sounded off on Newsom in a series of social media posts after he recently told the New York Times' Ezra Klein about his desire to "see trans kids" and his support for pro-trans legislation.

"Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids," she said . "Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored."

She concluded that it was the "end of the road" for his career, suggesting what he ought to do instead.

"Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love," she said . "Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace."

Gardon indirectly responded to Minaj's comments on X Saturday after posting an image of a t-shirt with Minaj's name and face in a trash bin.

"Stupid Hoe," Gardon wrote.

Gardon pushed back against critics, like California Republican state Rep. Carl DeMaio, for accusing him of calling a Black woman a "stupid hoe."

"Any certified homosexual would know Stupid Hoe is Nicki Minaj’s best song. We may need to take your gay card away, Carl. Your infractions are becoming insufferable," Gardon wrote.

"Stupid Hoe," also known as "Stupid Stupid," was a song by Minaj released in 2011.

Though Minaj did not directly respond to Gardon's comments, she accused Newsom's team of spending their time going after her and made several additional posts going after the governor.

"Career politician at the brink of his moment realigns to become nothing more than a Nicki Minaj ANTI. OOF. So now he’s the guy running on 'wanting to see trans kids' AND willing to lower himself to becoming just another FEMALE RAPPER to get obliterated by NICKI MINAJ. #FREEChristians #NewScum," one post read.

"They’re ready to make a career politician with everything to lose throw it all away—just like they did to everyone else before him—just to go against me. What’s wild is that he can’t see how this will end. I must be a pretty powerful gal. Praise God. It is well," another one read.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Minaj and Newsom for comment.

