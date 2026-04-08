Nick Lachey recalls 98 Degrees tour bus having a book listing age of consent in every US state

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Nick Lachey is reminiscing on a "super shady" memory from his boy band days.

"This is going to sound super shady, but when we first went out — I remember in our first tour — someone at the label gave us a book," the 98 Degrees singer recalled in Investigation Discovery’s upcoming documentary, "Boy Band Confidential." "It was the age of consent in every state in the country."

"We kept that book on the tour bus. Unfortunately, there were people out there looking to tear you down."

NICK LACHEY ORDERED TO ATTEND ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASSES, ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS AFTER INCIDENT WITH PHOTOGRAPHER

Lachey first rose to fame as the band's lead singer, alongside his brother Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre. As the boy band wave began to sizzle out in the early 2000s, however, Lachey began to gain recognition for his marriage to Jessica Simpson.

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The former couple, who starred in the MTV series "Newlyweds" from 2003 to 2005, first met when Simpson was 18 and Lachey was 24. After four years of dating, they eventually tied the knot in 2002, but divorced in 2006.

Lachey went on to marry the now-mother of his three children, Vanessa Lachey, in 2011.

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In 2024, during an episode of Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," Lachey opened up to the contestants about his past and how prior relationships impacted his life.

"I, too, was previously married . Divorced. So I understand the hurt, the scars that exist from that," Lachey told the cast at a dinner table while seated next to Vanessa.

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"I just want to encourage you all, don't let your past define your future," he continued. "What I truly always wanted in my life was to have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family. If I hadn't retained my belief in that, I wouldn't have ever realized the beautiful life that I have with this woman. And we sit up here, we don't have it figured out."

"But when you love each other, you believe in each other, and you're aligned."