Fans upset with Nick Jonas for partaking in cigar magazine cover story

Nick Jonas is facing a backlash from his fans for a recent cover story.

The 26-year-old musician was called "gross" and "irresponsible" for posing on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine with a stogy in his hand.

Jonas shared his cover-man news on social media, writing, "First person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favorite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @CigarAficMag! Issue on newsstands September 24th."

But fans of the Disney star-turned-rocker weren't so happy with his branding choice.

"Gross and irresponsible as a singer and a human raised knowing the health risks but okay," wrote one user.

"Since when is it an achievement to smoke under 30? Sad," said another.

"What about your lungs?" inquired someone else.

"I love you but smoking kills and it'd be smarter from you to not promote such a thing and make it look cool, cus [sic] it's not," tweeted a fan.

Meanwhile, "View" co-hosts came to Jonas' defense while discussing his cover on their show on Wednesday.

“Well, I put a picture of myself smoking a cigar a week ago, and I didn’t know any of this was going on, and people really have a problem with people posting cigars and my answer is John Boehner’s answer,” quipped Meghan McCain.

“I’m a grown woman, he’s a grown a** man. Leave them alone. And I’m sorry, Am I supposed to give up all vices all the time, anymore?” she added. “No one's ever allowed to do any, no drinking, no smoking cigars, no fun. It’s Trump’s America. Leave him alone. He’s married to Priyanka Chopra living his best life.”

Sunny Hostin argued that people “look up to them as role models, and then when they do something that they don’t feel is role model-appropriate, then they come and they crash on them, and then they want to cancel them due to this cancel culture we all talk about.”

"They’re disgusting," mused Joy Behar about cigars. "They pollute the air around you.”

“As a former smoker, I think people need to just relax,” said Whoopi Goldberg. “Because, you know, listen. I know that, you know, smoke is not good for me. People find out for themselves what works for them, and you have got to let folks walk. You have got to let them do it. You can’t live life for them.”

Other celebrities who have graced the cover of the magazine include Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger and NBA star Michael Jordan.

A rep for Jonas did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.