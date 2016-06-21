Newly released police reports detail Michael Jackson's pornography collection

Michael Jackson’s Neverland estate in Santa Barbara County, Calif., was filled with child pornography, bloody animal torture and S&M pictures, according to police reports obtained by Radar Online.

The reports stem from multiple raids by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on the compound connected to the 2003 child sex abuse investigation of the pop icon.

An investigator on the case told Radar that the seized items, which include dozens of videos, photos and personal notes, “paint a dark and frightening picture of Jackson.”

“The documents exposed Jackson as a manipulative, drug- and sex-crazed predator who used blood, gore, sexually explicit images of animal sacrifice and perverse adult sex acts to bend children to his will,” the source said.

“He also had disgusting and downright shocking images of child torture, adult and child nudity, female bondage and sadomasochism.”

Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of giving an intoxicant to a minor, but was acquitted in June 2005.

Four years later, in June 2009, the “Thriller” singer was found unresponsive at his California ranch and was later pronounced dead after ingesting a lethal dose of two sleeping medications.

His personal physician was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for administering the drugs in 2011 and served a two-year prison stint.

