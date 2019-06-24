New York Times columnist follows AOC's lead, declares Trump ‘is running concentration camps at the border’

It appears as though the New York Times is following AOC's lead.

Charles Blow, a liberal columnist for the Times, compared the treatment of migrant children to slavery and the Holocaust and bluntly declared President Trump is “running concentration camps at the border" in a piece published on Sunday.

“I have often wondered why good people of good conscience don’t respond to things like slavery or the Holocaust or human rights abuse,” Blow wrote. “I believe that we will one day reflect on this period in American history where migrant children are being separated from their parents, some having been kept in cages, and think to ourselves: How did this happen?”

Blow asked: “Why were we not in the streets every day demanding an end to this atrocity? How did we just go on with our lives, disgusted but not distracted?”

The Times columnist then echoed comments by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who has repeatedly compared U.S. border facilities to concentration camps in recent days.

“Donald Trump is running concentration camps at the border. The question remains: what are we going to do about it?” — Charles Blow

“She received quite a bit of blowback for that description, her critics complaining that the term was too closely tied to the ghastly horrors of the Holocaust,” Blow wrote despite agreeing with the controversial take.

Blow, a frequent guest on CNN, then explained Godwin’s law’s creator Mike Godwin agreed with the claim that camps along the southern border are concentration camps because “their functions by design is to punish those individuals and families” who are detained.

“Folks, we can use any form of fuzzy language we want, but the United States under Donald Trump is currently engaged in an unconscionable act. He promised to crack down on immigrants and yet under him immigrants seeking asylum have surged. And he is meeting the surge with indescribable cruelty,” Blow wrote. “Donald Trump is running concentration camps at the border. The question remains: what are we going to do about it?”

Many others on the left agreed with Ocasio-Cortez, and she doubled down after seeing Republican outrage, claiming she was not engaging in "hyperbole."

"And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as 'the mass detention of civilians without trial.' And that’s exactly what this administration is doing," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Mark Morgan was among the prominent government officials to push back, saying Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" that Ocasio-Cortez made a "reckless" comparison between U.S. border facilities and concentration camps that are typically associated with the Holocaust.

The far-left Blow’s other recent works include columns headlined “Reparations: Reasonable and Right,” “Democrats Must Be daring,” “It’s All Rooted in White Panic,” “Democrats, Do Your Damned Duty,” “An Ode to ‘Desperate Don’” and “White Supremacy Beyond a White Majority.”

Blow has also written that Trump puts America at risk and called for impeachment.