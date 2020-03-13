Joe Biden's coronavirus plan: What's in it?

As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States rose to at least 1,600 on Friday morning, both major Democratic presidential candidates have taken President Trump to task over his administration's response to the outbreak, while rolling out plans of their own on how they would fight the virus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday as a "colossal" failure and released his own plan to deal with the crisis.

Here is how Biden would fight the disease officially known as COVID-19.

Urgency

Biden released his lengthy plan to combat the coronavirus online. It emphasizes that the government, "must spend whatever it takes, without delay, to meet public health needs and deal with the mounting economic consequences."

Testing

One of the top reasons the Trump administration has been criticized over its response to the coronavirus is the delays in processing test results and the number of tests available. Biden calls for making "testing widely available and free."

He would set up "at least ten" testing locations per state, including mobile units and drive-through locations. Biden would also task a CDC program with offering tests to people who may be exposed or at risk for COVID-19 but not know they should be tested.

Equipment and personnel

Biden's plan would ready the equipment in the United States' Strategic National Stockpile to be sent to areas with concentrated coronavirus outbreaks. He would also have the Department of Defense (DOD) prepare its resources to assist in responding to highly affected areas, "activating the Medical Reserve Corps, which consists of nearly 200,000 volunteer health care professionals who stand ready to serve across America."

Biden would also take other measures to ensure hospitals are equipped, supply chains are functioning and out-of-the-way facilities, including clinics and rural hospitals, are ready to deal with an increase in coronavirus cases.

Costs

Biden's coronavirus plan would ensure "that every person, whether insured or uninsured, will not have to pay a dollar out-of-pocket for visits related to COVID-19 testing, treatment, preventative services, and any eventual vaccine."

In an effort to make certain everyone has coverage that will take care of the cost of coronavirus treatment, Biden would provide financial incentives to states so that everyone who is eligible for Medicaid is enrolled, among other measures.

Economic relief

Biden would amend the federal law pertaining to worker's compensation to give employees the benefit of the doubt if they are exposed to the coronavirus through work and have to miss time. He would also require paid leave be available for a variety of reasons at 100 percent of workers' salaries up to $72,800 per year. This would also apply to domestic workers, gig workers and others who don't fit the traditional definition of an employee who would be eligible for paid leave.

Biden would also reimburse employers to help with paid leave, expand unemployment eligibility for those who are laid off, expand federal food programs, establish a program to loan money to small and medium businesses and more.

Worldwide

The plan on Biden's website calls for a "Global Health Emergency Board" to "convene leadership of the United States, our G7 partners, and other countries in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure a coordinated health and economic response globally, especially with respect to vulnerable countries."

Additionally, Biden would mobilize resources to protect American diplomats and troops abroad while also working with other countries to prepare for future pandemics.

"The Biden Administration will build the global coalition necessary to fill urgent global gaps in pandemic preparedness, enhance accountability for those investments, and produce measurable results," the plan says.

Fox News' Allie Raffa contributed to this report.