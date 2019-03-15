Neil deGrasse Tyson to return to 'Cosmos' and 'StarTalk' following sexual misconduct investigation

Neil deGrasse Tyson is set to return as host of his two shows — “Cosmos” and “StarTalk” — on Fox and National Geographic following the completion of an internal investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations made against him last year.

The networks confirmed to Fox News on Friday that, "The investigation is complete, and we are moving forward with both 'StarTalk' and 'Cosmos.'"

"'StarTalk' will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for 'Cosmos.' There will be no further comment," the statement concluded.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON ADDRESSES SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Tyson has hosted "StarTalk" on National Geographic since 2015, as well as served as host and narrator of the Emmy-winning series, "Cosmos," in 2014. Initially, Fox and National Geographic were planning on creating a third season of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" which would have aired in 2019. No new air date has been set.

"StarTalk" will air the rest of its fifth season in April.

Both of those shows were put on hold when two women came forward late last year and claimed Tyson had behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner towards them.

Tyson adamantly denied those claims in a lengthy Facebook post which read in part, "Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so."

"Accusations can damage a reputation and a marriage. Sometimes irreversibly. I see myself as a loving husband and as a public servant – a scientist and educator who serves at the will of the public. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from those who continue to respect and value me and my work," he added.