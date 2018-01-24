Neil deGrasse Tyson mocks White House doctor over Trump checkup

Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted a tongue-in-cheek jab directed at the White House doctor’s physical assessment of President Trump.

Tyson tweeted a picture of himself in sweaty workout clothes with a caption stating: “Getting into shape for Cosmos. By my measure, 6’2” and 260 lbs this morning. Leaving me to wonder what height & weight the White House physician would assign me.”

Tyson was referring to White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson’s statement earlier this month regarding Trump’s first medical checkup since becoming president.

Jackson said Trump, 71, is 6’3” and weighing 239 pounds. He said the president was in very good health despite his weight and the president was working on losing 10 to 15 pounds. Trump is rumored to eat a lot of fast food but Jackson said the president was in “excellent health.”

Following Jackson’s announcement, a number of social media users took to Twitter to compare athletes who weigh about 239 pounds to Trump. The trend led to the “girther movement.”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Glenn Howerton described the movement as “calling out the lie that Trump weighs 239 pounds. It’s ‘lie shaming’ is what it is. And we need more of that.”