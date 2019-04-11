'NCIS' renewed for Season 17 by CBS

CBS announced on Thursday that the network is renewing its longstanding procedural drama "NCIS" for a 17th season.

The news comes after the show's star and executive producer, Mark Harmon, just signed a new contract with the series' production studio, CBS TV Studios, to stay on onboard. "NCIS" is CBS' longest-running scripted series still on the air and is still a powerhouse in the ratings.

The show is averaging 16 million viewers/week while in its16th season and has birthed two spinoff series for the eye network, "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

Other series which have already been renewed at CBS include: "Young Sheldon" and "Mom" for two more seasons, "Criminal Minds" for its 15th and final season, and "FBI," "God Friended Me," "The Neighborhood" and "Magnum P.I." for second seasons.

"NCIS" premiered in 2003.