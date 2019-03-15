NBC’s Seth Meyers mocks MSNBC’s Beto O’Rourke coverage: ‘Wow, hard-hitting stuff you guys’

Beto O’Rourke is so beloved by MSNBC that even NBC’s Seth Meyers poked fun at the liberal cable news network on Thursday for its obsession with the 2020 presidential hopeful -- and the "Late Night" host explained the litmus test for mocking O’Rourke going forward.

“MSNBC, which honed in on even the smallest details of Beto’s trip to Iowa, for example they seemed especially fixated on his minivan,” Meyers said before airing footage of NBC’s cable news sister breaking down specifics of O’Rourke’s van.

O’Rourke, who officially entered the 2020 race on Thursday, was seen riding in a van and an MSNBC reporter asked him where he rented it after pondering on air if he owned it.

“Wow, hard-hitting stuff you guys,” Meyers joked.

The liberal Meyers typically spends his monologue bashing President Trump, but he seems to realize that there is comedy gold related to O’Rourke, whose official announcement that he would enter the race came hours after the publication of a fawning article on the former congressman by Vanity Fair.

"I want to be in it," the former Texas congressman told the magazine. "Man, I'm just born to be in it, and want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment."

Meyers said, “I’m sorry, nobody is born to be president… Nobody is born to be anything. Springsteen said he was ‘born to run’ and then he wrote 400 songs about New Jersey.”

Meyers explained that as he prepares for the 2020 election, he needed to decide when he would attack Democrats.

“We here at ‘Late Night,’ we’re going to try really hard and we’re going to ask ourselves, ‘Would we make fun of Donald Trump if he said that,’” Meyers declared before reading an O’Rourke quote while impersonating Trump’s voice.

“No, Beto, that was f------- weird,” Meyers said, realizing he would have mocked Trump if he made the same statement.

Meanwhile. O’Rourke has emerged as a favorite of the mainstream media and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was particularly excited about the Vanity Fair photo shoot.

“Wait til you see the Vanity Fair cover. What a kiss!” Matthews said Wednesday during a teaser before a commercial break.

The MSNBC host continued offering glowing coverage for O’Rourke with even more “kisses.”

“By the way, bring back that cover for a bit,” Matthews told his control room. “That cover is the best kiss I’ve seen for a candidate in a long time. I always say that the candidate wins who always has the sun in his face, who looks like sunny, optimistic, not the indoor bureaucrat sitting at some desk somewhere. That’s the image you want.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Liam Quinn contributed to this report.