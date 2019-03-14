MSNBC’s Chris Matthews fawns over Beto’s Vanity Fair cover: ‘What a kiss!’

MSNBC host Chris Matthews expressed his excitement over 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s new Vanity Fair cover, proclaiming it's "the best kiss I’ve seen for a candidate in a long time."

Ever since O’Rourke was narrowly defeated in the 2018 midterms for the Texas senate seat against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, the former congressman was widely seen as a possible contender for the presidency. And after months of hints and speculation to his fans, O’Rourke is finally entering the race.

BETO O'ROURKE MAKES 2020 WHITE HOUSE BID OFFICIAL WITH WEE-HOURS ANNOUNCEMENT

One of his biggest admirers, however, may be MSNBC’s longtime cable news personality.

Matthews repeatedly gushed over the Vanity Fair cover during his show on Wednesday.

“Wait til you see the Vanity Fair cover. What a kiss!” Matthews said during a teaser before a commercial break.

The MSNBC host continued offering glowing coverage for O’Rourke with even more “kisses.”

THIS IS CNN? PRIMETIME SHOWS FILLED WITH LIBERAL OPINION, NOT STRAIGHT NEWS AS NETWORK CLAIMS

“By the way, bring back that cover for a bit,” Matthews told his control room. “That cover is the best kiss I’ve seen for a candidate in a long time. I always say that the candidate wins who always has the sun in his face, who looks like sunny, optimistic, not the indoor bureaucrat sitting at some desk somewhere. That’s the image you want.”

Matthews was famously mocked for his overt elation for then-candidate Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential election, where he said he felt a “thrill” up his leg for the Democrat. It appears O’Rourke is the new Obama, at least for Matthews.

“It should be noted that this was the same lefty host who hosted a pep rally disguised as a town hall for O’Rourke on October 30, 2018, and was nearly unanimous in terms of softballs compared to actual questions,” NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote.