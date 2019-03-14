CNN's Paul Begala slammed for referring to Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner as ‘cockroaches’

Jake Tapper was forced to check CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Tuesday after he referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “cockroaches.”

During a discussion about the new book, "Kushner, Inc.," Tapper and his panel discussed whether or not President Trump would ever kick his daughter and son-in-law to the curb and questioned how the couple has kept their gig while the White House faces frequent turnover.

“Of course they survived. I mean, cockroaches are going to survive a nuclear war,” Begala said.

THIS IS CNN? PRIMETIME SHOWS FILLED WITH LIBERAL OPINION, NOT STRAIGHT NEWS AS NETWORK CLAIMS

The panel’s token Trump supporter, Dave Urban, shook his head in disgust upon hearing the derogatory remark.

Tapper quickly asked, “You’re not calling Ivanka and Jared cockroaches?”

The CNN commentator said, “No, no I’m talking about a separate class of species.”

CNN did not immediately respond when asked if Begala will be disciplined or apologize.

“OK,” Tapper responded before allowing Begala to continue slamming Kushner, calling the president a “criminal” in the process. The potentially anti-Semitic comment came amid controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has come under fire for her own comments about Jewish people and Israel.

PRESSURE BUILDS ON CNN AS NAACP QUESTIONS NETWORK'S 'TROUBLING' LACK OF DIVERSITY

Last month, CNN was accused of using the Omar rhetoric as the impetus to attack Trump and other Republicans, prompting Cornell Law School professor William A. Jacobson to tell Fox News that it’s time for CNN to acknowledge it has a far-left, anti-Trump agenda.

Meanwhile, the “cockroaches” comment reminds critics of other hateful rhetoric used to target Jewish people.

“Considering the wide debate about anti-Semitism on the left and in America more broadly, Begala’s comments could be taken by some as anti-Semitic since Kushner is Jewish and Ivanka converted to Judaism,” Media Research Center contributor Ryan Foley wrote. “Begala’s comparison of the Jewish Kushners to insects closely mirrors the rhetoric of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who denied that he was anti-Semitic; instead arguing that he was ‘anti-termite.’”

CNN HOSTS CHRIS CUOMO, DON LEMON PERFORM BIZARRE DUET OF ‘ALL IN THE FAMILY’ THEME SONG

CNN pundits recently expressed outrage when President Trump referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals,” but the “cockroaches” comment about members of the president’s family has received little attention from the network’s media watchdogs.

Critics who caught Begala's comment took to Twitter in disgust: