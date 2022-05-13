Expand / Collapse search
Naomi Judd memorial: Oprah, Bono, Morgan Freeman to pay tribute

Naomi died by suicide on April 30

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Naomi Judd will be honored with a memorial presented by CMT on May 15 at 5 p.m. CST.

"Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" will be broadcast from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium 

The tribute to Naomi's life will feature performers such as Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Allison Russell and Little Big Town. The event, hosted by Robin Roberts, will also feature appearances by Naomi's closest friends, including Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Bono and Salma Hayek.

NAOMI JUDD DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND, DAUGHTER SAYS

Naomi's daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, along with her husband, Larry Strickland, will also be in attendance.

Naomi died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, according to Ashley.

Ashley appeared Wednesday on "Good Morning America" to speak about her mother's death.

"She used a weapon… my mother used a firearm," Ashley said. "So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to."

Ashley explained she was tapped to share the cause of death news with the world by the family in order to shed light on mental illness.

Ashley also revealed details of Naomi's final day in Tennessee.

"It was a mixed day," the actress explained. "I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course I will.’… I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."

Ashley and Wynonna announced their mother's death via a statement shared to social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement read. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

