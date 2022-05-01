Naomi Judd's daughter Wynonna expected to attend The Judds' induction at Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue with its medallion ceremony Sunday in Nashville following news of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd, who, along with her daughter Wynonna, was set to be inducted as The Judds.

According to a Country Music Hall of Fame rep, Wynonna Judd is expected to attend the induction ceremony.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement provided to Billboard that the Judd family requested the ceremony carry on in light of Naomi’s passing.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds," Young said in a statement. "Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure."

Other inductees are to include Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake.

Plans for public red carpet arrivals were canceled.

Earlier Saturday, Naomi Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced the death of their mother in a statement released on social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd was 76.

No memorial plans have been announced yet.