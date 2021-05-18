Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl at age 50: 'Beautiful little blessing'

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Naomi Campbell, who announced the arrival of her first child on Tuesday.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell tweeted Tuesday. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The 50-year-old shared a touching photo of her newborn's feet cradled in one of her hands.

NAOMI CAMPBELL ON SELF-ISOLATION: 'WE CANNOT COME OUT OF THIS THE SAME'

Celebrities and fashion giants immediately took to Campbell's social media pages to congratulate her on the news.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are!" designer Marc Jacobs responded. "What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

"Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" actress Zoe Saldana wrote.

"Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you," Ryan Destiny commented on Instagram.

NAOMI CAMPBELL GIVES DAILY FITNESS TIPS WHILE STREAMING HER WORKOUTS DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

This is Campbell's first child.

In early 2020, the catwalker dished on her life in quarantine and shared just how she was spending the time at home in reflection.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"A very important thing is touch and we have to learn this lesson why this is happening," Campbell told Access Hollywood . "It's not just 'we are isolated.' We are isolated, but use this time to really soul-search and reflect why, and we cannot come out of this the same way."

She added: "We mustn't, we mustn't come out the same way."

The fashion icon also used Instagram to dish on how she was keeping positive while stuck inside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What can I say, we can't live in regret of 'we should have done this, we should have done that,'" the model explained. "We are where we are right now. We have to do the best to save lives and not lose any more people..."