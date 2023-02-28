Musician Ben Kweller’s 16-year-old son dead: ‘He was a true legend’

Musician Ben Kweller revealed Tuesday that his teenage son son died Monday night.

"There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night," Ben wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth."

Kweller didn’t reveal how his son was killed, but Variety reported it was a car accident, citing a private social post by Kweller’s wife.

Kweller said his son wrote and recorded songs every day.

"A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!!" he wrote.

Kweller said his son’s first gig was supposed to be at the SXSW music festival in two weeks in Austin, Texas.

"My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make," he wrote. "My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him...I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds.

"Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster," he added, mentioning his wife and son. "Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages."

His post was flooded with comments, including from a number of celebrities.

Lily Aldridge wrote, "I’m so very sorry. This is heartbreaking beyond comprehension. Sending you all love and prayers."

Taylor Hanson left several broken heart emojis, saying, "beyond heartbreak. love you kwellers."

Pete Yorn said, "Omg Ben no words. Heart breaks. Can’t even fathom this. Deepest condolences to you and your family," and Michelle Branch called the news "heartbreaking."

Kweller has toured with Ed Sheeran and has released six solo albums.