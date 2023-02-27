Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Madonna pays tribute to brother Anthony Ciccone following his death at 66

'Material Girl' singer's older brother, Anthony, died Feb. 24

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of 2/27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of 2/27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Madonna honored her older brother, Anthony Ciccone, on Monday, in an Instagram story shared days after his death.

The "Vogue" singer broke her silence on Anthony's death with a throwback snap and a list of a few pivotal points she learned from her late sibling.

Fox News Digital confirmed Ciccone died on Friday, Feb. 24. He was 66.

"Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism," she wrote underneath a photo with her brother.

Madonna honored her older brother, Anthony Ciccone, on Monday, in an Instagram story shared days after his death.

Madonna honored her older brother, Anthony Ciccone, on Monday, in an Instagram story shared days after his death. (Instagram)

MADONNA'S BROTHER ANTHONY CICCONE DEAD, FAMILY MEMEBER SAYS

Madonna added a few more notable teachings, "Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, Expansive Thinking Outside the Box.

"You planted many important seeds."

Joe Henry, Madonna's sister Melanie's husband, first shared the news of Anthony's death on social media.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone," he wrote. "As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. 

"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added, "Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Madonna's oldest brother Anthony Ciccone has died, according to her brother-in-law.

Madonna's oldest brother Anthony Ciccone has died, according to her brother-in-law. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Dave Henry/Instagram)

Debi Mazar, Madonna's longtime friend wrote, "I adored him back when we were younger. May he be free."

Madonna was one of seven children and has two half-siblings from her father's second marriage. Anthony reportedly struggled with alcoholism and became estranged from his family. He spent many years homeless, but reportedly reconnected with family members in 2017 after entering rehab.

His cause of death is currently unknown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending