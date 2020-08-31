2020 MTV VMAs: Bella Hadid leaves little to the imagination in sheer shirt

Bella Hadid got hearts racing while making an appearance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The awards show was held virtually amid the pandemic but that didn't stop the artists and presenters from making bold fashion, hair and makeup choices.

Hadid left little to the imagination on the "red carpet" in a sheer black shirt and wide-legged dark pants. The 23-year-old model was in attendance to present the inaugural Tricon Award to Lady Gaga.

She celebrated the night on Instagram writing, "Presenting a very very special award !!! This is going to be insane !!!! Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario. hair @evaniefrausto. makeup @evaniefrausto. nails by @nailsbymei."

Hadid also reportedly ran into her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, who won the night's top prize, video of the year for his hit "Blinding Lights," during rehearsals in New York City.

"They played it cool and crossed paths with each other, same place, same time," a source told The Daily Mail, adding the exes are "on good terms."

Another source told Us Weekly in June that Hadid isn't dating anyone at the moment and is staying focused on her career although she and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) "have been in touch recently."

The Vogue cover star and the musician first met in April 2015 and dated off and on until August 2019.

Hadid previously said of their breakup in an interview with Teen Vogue, “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

“I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him,” she said. “Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”