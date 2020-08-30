2020 MTV VMAs dedicates show to Chadwick Boseman: 'He is a true hero'

The MTV Video Music Awards opened with a special dedication to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The "Black Panther" star died at the age of 43 after a years-long battle with colon cancer, a statement on his official social media channels confirmed on Friday.

As the show began, host Keke Palmer offered a brief video message in honor of the actor.

"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," she said.

She added: "We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero. Not just on-screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

The announcement of the actor's death confirmed that his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, was by his side when he passed.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Following the dedication, The Weeknd offered a performance of his hit "Blinding Lights," which is up for video of the year.

The Weeknd's video is also up for artist of the year, song of the summer, best editing, best cinematography, best direction and best R&B.

The evening's other top nominees include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

Shortly after the performance, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the award for best collaboration for their song "Rain on Me" before Miley Cyrus performed her newest song "Midnight Sky," while swinging on a disco ball.