2020 MTV VMAs: Miley Cyrus dazzles in sparkling sheer dress, swings on disco ball during performance

Just because coronavirus precautions caused the MTV Video Music Awards look different this year doesn't mean Miley Cyrus can't still stun fans with her wardrobe.

When she arrived at the awards, the "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, donned a sheer black dress that featured sparkling adornments.

The ensemble was completed with matching elbow-length gloves.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the musician's look for the event.

"Something about that dress Miley Cyrus is wearing," a fan wrote.

"THE DRESS. THE GLOVES. THE FACE. THE HAIR. THE ENERGY SHE IS EVERYTHIIING MILEY CYRUS #VMAs," gushed another.

A third added: "OK Miley Cyrus is MAGNIFICENT She has just a simple dress but she's prettier than everyone #VMAs."

The star also performed "Midnight Sky" during the event, harkening back to her "Wrecking Ball" music video by swinging on a disco ball during her song.

Cyrus is nominated for three awards this evening: song of the summer for "Midnight Sky," as well as best art direction and best editing for "Mother's Daughter."