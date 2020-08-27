Bella Hadid opens up about her ‘invisible’ illness symptoms of Lyme disease: ‘We suffer daily’

Bella Hadid gave candid insight into the lengthy list of symptoms of Lyme disease that she experiences “daily.”

The 23-year-old model reposted infographics about symptoms of Lyme disease, shared by chef Joudie Kalla, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday per People magazine.

On one of the lists, Hadid drew arrows pointing to over two dozen symptoms that she’s experienced.

The model’s arrows pointed to symptoms such as difficulty breather, headaches, changes in body temp, nausea, disordered eating, insomnia, joint pain, brain fog, weight gain or loss, light and sound sensitivity, and many more.

"Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18," Hadid revealed, as quoted by the outlet.

"What we suffer daily," she pointed out. "With no cure.”

The model referred to Lyme as “the invisible disease,” presumably because it’s not visually apparent when someone experiences those symptoms.

Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar, and her mother, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Yolanda, also suffer from the disease. Her sister, Gigi, however, doesn’t have Lyme disease.

Gigi, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, opened up last year about the “guilt” she used to have about not having Lyme disease when it affects her immediate family.

"Growing up, having three of my family members sick made me very independent. My mom couldn’t drive or get out of bed some days, so I took my brother to school with me, or I made lunch," the mom-to-be told Elle in 2019.

She added: "But I also felt a lot of guilt for being the one person in the family who didn’t understand what they were going through. It’s hard when your whole family is in pain and you don’t know what to do."