‘Mr. Mercedes’ crewmember electrocuted on set of TV series

A veteran special effects crewmember is being treated after being electrocuted on the set of "Mr. Mercedes," the AT&T Audience Network TV series. The accident happened on Friday while the crewmember was “hooking up lights in the rain” on location in Summerville, South Carolina, a suburb of Charleston, a city official told Deadline.

“The crewmember suffered burns to their hands and feet, is being treated for their injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery,” Sonar Entertainment, the show’s producer, said in a statement provided to Deadline. “Safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and we wish our crewmember a speedy recovery,” the statement said. The company would not release the identity or the gender of the crewmember, said to be a 27-year veteran of the industry.

Created by David E. Kelley, the crime drama, based on the Stephen King novel, stars Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadway. Audience announced last November that it had renewed the series for a ten-episode third season.

Electrocutions are not uncommon in the industry – sometimes as the result of mishaps with electricity supplied by generators, others when equipment tangles with overhead high-voltage power lines.

Last March, a crewmember on the Mötley Crüe biopic "The Dirt" survived after being electrocuted in New Orleans while de-rigging a set. In 2014, Ronnie Sands was nearly killed when he was electrocuted while setting up lights on the Atlanta set of "Selma." And in 1998, Matthew Gordy was killed and another crewmember was seriously injured on Disney’s "Dinosaur" when a steel camera boom struck high-voltage wires while filming in San Bernardino County.