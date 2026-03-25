'Mormon Wives' star claims estranged husband lived double life with escorts, sex parties

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Jessi Draper leveled explosive claims against her estranged husband as divorce drama heats up between the two.

The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star accused Jordan Ngatikaura of contacting an escort service and attending sex parties during their nearly six-year marriage.

Draper said she ended her marriage to Ngatikaura because of irreconcilable differences, but claimed her estranged husband instead blamed her for an affair in his divorce filing – referring to "Vanderpump Villa" star Maricano Brunette. Draper has claimed she only kissed Brunette and viewers watched the allegations come out during season three of "Mormon Wives."

"But the ironic thing about that is, I do have proof and screenshots that when season one dropped – I had an escort service reach out to me, and they sent me screenshots of [Ngatikaura's] phone number and messages, and he was trying to meet up with them," Draper said during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

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"He got a hotel room and I have all of that," Draper added. "And so … I protected him through all the Marciano stuff, and he denied it to me when I brought it to him. And he said, 'We're in Hollywood now. People are gonna try to do this to tear us apart. It's probably AI.'"

"But it wasn't, it was real."

Draper continued to expose her estranged husband's alleged behavior, pointing to information she learned from her sister. According to Draper, a friend approached her sister and brother-in-law recently while at dinner and asked if the couple was still married, claiming, "‘I go to these parties, and he’s always there and especially when they had their daughter, he was there a lot.’"

While the 33-year-old claimed she didn't have proof that Ngatikaura attended these alleged parties, it was her "final straw."

"Like I needed to hear this to like be OK with moving on," she told host Alexandra Cooper.

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She revealed it's her belief that the parties are "orgies" or sex parties.

"I don't know what other kind of parties you would pay for," she said. "Like you just go to a party, you know? So that's what I have to believe."

"I've actually never asked him about this," Draper continued. "I've just heard about it. But the funny thing is, I heard through my sister who heard from someone who was there, and now it's also being reported. So I'm like, clearly there's some truth to it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ngatikaura for comment.

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Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Draper on March 19. The two share two children: Jagger, 5, and Jovi, 3. Ngatikaura is also a father to a daughter, Peyton, from a previous relationship. Draper's friends and family have been supportive of the couple's decision to end the marriage amid all the explosive allegations.

"[My friends] were like, 'He's disgusting.' To be fair, everyone in my life – friends, family, employees – everyone hates him," she noted. "When I got divorced, everyone I've told so far, it's been like, ‘Congratulations.’ Not one person has been like, 'I'm so sorry.'"

Cooper noted even the public has been supportive of Draper's divorce. The hair stylist explained it's been "validating" to see after being in denial.

"Because I'm like 'OK, I made the right decision, you know, like if everyone feels this way, there's gotta be a reason.' Because I was a little bit in denial for a while."

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