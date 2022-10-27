Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Lewinsky says she had 'issues' with 'unavailable men from an early age'

Monica Lewinsky said she has had 'issues w/ unavailable men from an early age'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Monica Lewinsky said Thursday that her "issues" with "unavailable men" started in childhood.

"Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky said in an Instagram post alongside fictional characters Snoopy and Bert from "Sesame Street."

Lewinsky was involved in an affair with former President Bill Clinton beginning in 1995 when she was a White House intern. She was 22 when the affair began, and Clinton was 49.

Clinton was impeached in 1998, but was acquitted by the U.S. Senate with five Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the acquittal.

Monica Lewinsky attends The 23rd Annual Webby Award in New York City on May 13, 2019.

Monica Lewinsky attends The 23rd Annual Webby Award in New York City on May 13, 2019. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

Lewinsky has struggled to move on from the scandal, and produced a documentary in 2021 titled "15 Minutes of Shame."

Monica Lewinsky attends the premiere of FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Sept. 1, 2021.

Monica Lewinsky attends the premiere of FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"One of the factors — and we do take people through this in the film — is around the idea of how shame had been used since the beginning of time as a social tool. When the printing press was invented, it all of the sudden leap-frogged into being something that could not be commoditized," Lewinski said in October 2021.

