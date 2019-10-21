Monica Lewinsky teaming up with 'Catfish' co-host for public shaming documentary

Monica Lewinsky and former “Catfish” co-host, Max Joseph, are teaming up for a new documentary about the effects of public shaming

Lewinsky is set to produce the documentary for HBO Max alongside Joseph, who previously hosted the MTV documentary series for seven seasons. The documentary, titled “15 Minutes of Shame” takes an in-depth look at the culture of shaming and how it's affected high-profile people around the world.

According to Deadline, the film will use documentary storytelling as well as social experiments and the examination of social behavior to explore subjects from around the world who have been the subject of widespread public ridicule.

“Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority, making her the perfect partner for this project," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And Max's strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon."

Since becoming a major political figure in former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment over their sexual relationship while he was in the White House, Lewinsky has become an anti-bullying advocate. She has worked with campaigns such as In Real Life and Defy the Name. In March, she appeared on John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” for a segment about public shaming and the effect it had on her life.

This isn’t the first major project that Lewinsky will produce in the coming months. She’s already attached as a producer on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming third season of “American Crime Story.” The anthology series, which previously dramatized the infamous O.J. Simpson case and the murder of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace, will center on the scandals that led to Clinton’s impeachment hearings in the 90s.

Lewinsky infamously had an affair with Clinton while she was a White House intern. She will be played by actress Beanie Feldstein, the younger sister of Jonah Hill known for her parts in "Lady Bird" and "Booksmart."

