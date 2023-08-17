'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland claims show 'insisted' she wear heels while suffering from gout

Try walking in Sarah Hyland’s high-heeled shoes – but having chronic foot pain.

The "Modern Family" star, 32, alleged the show producers "insisted" she wear heels even though she suffered from gout.

"I was always focused on essentially just surviving and knowing my lines… being there 100% when they yelled, ‘Action’ – and then immediately collapsing when they yelled, ‘Cut,’" Hyland said while on her "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast.

Ferguson recalled filming an episode where his character and Hyland were pushing a car and she was in an "intense amount of pain" while on crutches.

"I had gout!... I was on dialysis… it was wild," Hyland remembered.

"They put me in high heels… They had not established my outfit yet and they insisted that I was wearing heels," Hyland emphasized. "It was the most excruciating pain."

The "Love Island USA" host has battled through a series of health problems.

She had to undergo several surgeries, including two kidney transplants and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis. She has previously been candid about how her mental health suffered as well.

In 2019, Hyland opened up about her battle with depression and admitted she struggled with suicidal thoughts after suffering through her health issues.

"After 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day and you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard," Hyland said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the time.

"I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault. I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anybody to find it. That’s how serious I was."

Hyland said she was "very, very, very close" to taking her own life.

"It ended up being myself that got me out of that," the actress shared. "I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own."

She said she finally decided to get help after opening up to a friend about her depression.

Hyland rose to fame starring as Haley, the oldest daughter of the Dunphy clan, on the popular ABC sitcom "Modern Family."

Last summer, the "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" star tied the knot with "Bachelor in Paradise" star Wells Adams on a vineyard north of Santa Barbara, California, after facing multiple delays in wedding planning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple enjoyed an outdoor ceremony at the trendy Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, where her "Modern Family" co-stars joined in the celebration, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (and his husband, Justin Mikita), Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).