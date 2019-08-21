Model suffers 'multiple pelvic fractures' following zip-line crash at billionaire's estate: reports

Billionaire investor Chinh Chu is facing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a model was hurt in a zip-line crash at his estate last month, according to reports.

Per Page Six, Chu invited a group of models -- along with other friends -- to his home in Westchester, N.Y., on July 17. At the soirée, model Simona Andrejić took a ride on a garden zip-line that failed to brake at the end of the track, which caused Andrejić to crash into a tree, according to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail.

A witness told Page Six that Andrejić was stuck in "agonizing pain for two hours until emergency services rescued her."

The outlet reported that the 25-year-old Serbian-born model "suffered multiple pelvic fractures and needed stitches in her arm" and was taken to a local hospital before being helicoptered to Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

In a statement to Page Six, Andrejić's attorney, Salvatore Strazzullo, said: "Simona has devastating injuries. She cannot work and is in substantial pain. She should be fairly compensated within the law."

Sources told the outlet that Chu, a former Blackstone managing director who now runs investment firm CC Capital, initially told Andrejić that "he'd take care of things."

However, an insider alleged to Page Six that "Chu has so far only offered Andrejić a settlement of a few thousand dollars a month for a year." The person added that when Andrejić didn't accept the offer, an aide for the 53-year-old allegedly "threatened to cut off the payments for her medical care and hotel."

The Calvin Klein model has been in a wheelchair and cannot walk, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that as a result, Andrejić has been unable to return to her NYC walk-up apartment.

Chu's publicist declined to comment when reached by Page Six and Chu hung up on the outlet when reached by phone. Andrejić also declined to comment to Page Six.

Reps for Chu and Andrejić did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.