©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Gigi Hadid beats copyright lawsuit over Instagram picture

By Emily Saul | New York Post
A Brooklyn federal court judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by a paparazzi agency against supermodel Gigi Hadid for posting one of their snaps of her to Instagram.

Judge Pamela Chen ruled that Xclusive-Lee Inc.’s suit against the 23-year-old catwalker was baseless, given that it didn’t even own the copyright at the time it sued Hadid.

Chen writes that the agency had only applied for a copyright, not been formally granted registration, making the suit baseless.

GIGI HADID SAYS SHE HAD A 'BIG GUILT OF PRIVILEGE' WHEN SHE FIRST STARTED MODELING

Hadid’s attorneys — who likened the lawsuit to extortion — lauded the judge’s decision.

“We are pleased that the Court granted our motion to dismiss this meritless case,” attorney John Quinn said in a statement. “The Court’s decision recognized this case for what it was — an effort to extract a settlement from Ms. Hadid with little regard for the basic requirements of copyright law.”

GIGI HADID ON HASHIMOTO'S DISEASE DIAGNOSIS: 'I LOVE MY BODY NOW' 

Hadid herself blasted the lawsuit when it was first filed in a heated Instagram post.

“The photo is by a Paparazzi & is of me on the street outside an event last week. These people make money off us everyday, LEGALLY stalking us day in and day out,” she wrote in a post. “For someone to take a situation where I was trying to be open, and sue me for a photo I FOUND ON TWITTER (with no photographers name on the image), for a photo he has already been paid for by whatever outlet put it online (!!!), is absurd.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six