Model Gisele Bundchen saves trapped sea turtle in new video: 'I felt relieved'

Model Gisele Bundchen shared a video of herself saving a sea turtle trapped in a fishing net Saturday on Instagram.

Bundchen, who is married to football star Tom Brady, can be seen in the video untangling the turtle from a green net. The model was wearing a workout outfit along with tennis shoes.

She revealed she had come across the turtle while on a walk with her dog.

"Early this morning I was walking on the beach and Onyx started barking at a pile of ocean trash that had washed during high tide," Bunchen explained. "When I came closer I saw this beautiful turtle turned upside down with a look of hopelessness and exhaustion in her eyes, her body knotted and entangled in a fishing net."

"I immediately started to free her from the net that was strangling her, but even after we got her untied, she was too tired to make her way back to the ocean," the model added.

"I didn’t think twice, I just picked her up and carry her to the water.(amazing how adrenaline can make you stronger!) I felt relieved and so happy to see her swim away freely, grateful that I was there and able to help."

The model went on to encourage her followers to remember that an "opportunity to change begins with a single act."

"Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it's our choice," she said. "I pray that we can all rise and remember that the opportunity to change begins with a single act."

Bundchen has been a public advocate for the environment. In 2009, the model joined the United Nations as a goodwill ambassador.

"We must act now, so future generations have the same opportunity," she said at the time (via People magazine). "Mother Earth is our fundamental life-support system, and by becoming aware and responsible now, we can assist in preserving the planet."