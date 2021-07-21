Tom Brady praises wife Gisele Bündchen on her birthday, says love for her has only grown over time

Tom Brady gushed over his wife Gisele Bündchen on her 41st birthday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of the supermodel embracing their daughter Vivian, 8.

He revealed that his love for Bündchen has only grown with time.

"This has been an incredible year and it's hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! @gisele," he wrote.

TOM BRADY RIFFS VEILED TRUMP JOKES WITH BIDEN AT BUCS' WHITE HOUSE VISIT

The NFL star also showed his love for Bündchen on his Instagram Story with a back-and-white picture of the model smiling outdoors. "I love this birthday girl," he captioned it with heart eye emojis.

Another touching pic shows the pair smiling for a selfie. Brady also shared a snap of the duo packing on the PDA.

"Happy Birthday Meu Amor," he wrote over the photo of the pair kissing.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD WHILE ENJOYING SUMMER SUNDAYS AT THE BEACH

Brady and Bündchen got married in February 2009 . They celebrated 12 years of marriage in February, with the two taking to social media to share heartfelt messages about their decade-plus marriage.

"Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago," Brady captioned a picture of his family on the field after his Super Bowl LV victory. "I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!"

"You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know," he continued. "You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

"Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years," Bundchen wrote in her own post. "We have gone trough [sic] so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to daughter, Vivian, 8, the couple also shares a son, Ben, 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady also has 13-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.