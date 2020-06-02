Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier to make history with two-year reign due to coronavirus pandemic

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier is set to make history once again.

Schrier, 24, took home the 99th Miss America crown back in December. Viewers may remember her as the young scientist from Virginia who made history for being the first contestant to wow the crowd with an on-stage experiment during the talent portion of the show.

Now, Schrier will achieve another unprecedented first for the organization. According to reports, the beauty pageant winner will become the first to hold the title for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miss America Organization previously announced it would not hold a 2021 competition due to the impact of the global health crisis.

In an interview with People, the medical student shared what she plans to do during her historic reign.

"I realized now that I'm probably going to be a 'Jeopardy' question," she joked to the magazine. "It's definitely incredible. As someone who is a nontraditional competitor in the Miss America organization ... it's kind of on-brand for me to do it this way."

According to the outlet, Schrier is a student at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. In the past five months, she has aimed to promote drug safety in addition to "championing STEM (Science, Education, Technology and Math) education."

She told the outlet she's been thinking outside of the box when it comes to making an impact in her role.

"I'm just kind of embracing that I don't really do anything the regular way, and I think that that's important for young people to see, especially because sometimes we feel like we have to be like everybody else," she says. "Just do your own thing, create your own path."

She also highlighted how she's the first Miss America winner to reign during a worldwide pandemic.

"This isn't a situation that Miss America has ever been faced with," she explains. "This is a 100-year-old organization, and I'm really the first person who's been faced with this. How can I adapt? How can I figure out how to bring the work that I was doing on the ground, online?"

According to the Miss America Organization's Twitter account, Schrier has been busy working from home by "planning content for webinars and TV specials, recording commencement speeches" and doing interviews via Zoom.