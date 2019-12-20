Miss America 2020 goes to Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier after on-stage science experiment

A scientist from Virginia can officially add the title of Miss America 2020 to her resume.

Biochemist Camille Schrier took home the 99th Miss America crown on Thursday after stunning the audience with an on-stage science experiment.

The 24-year-old donned a lab coat on-stage as she conducted a demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.

Schrier, a Pennsylvania native, said she hopes to "break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020" by continuing to be a "woman of science."

"I'm not the beauty queen," she said. "I'm the brand ambassador for this organization and I'm more than just someone with a crown on my head."

Schrier graduated from VirginiaTech with dual bachelor of science degrees in biochemistry and systems biology. She currently is studying to obtain a doctor of pharmacy degree.

Schrier opened up on stage about battling an eating disorder and shared that she decided to join the competition after the beauty pageant ditched its former swimsuit competition portion.

“I kind of figured that I would never get on that stage because I was a woman who did not want to get into a swimsuit on stage. And I didn’t have a performing talent, which is really ironic now," she said.

This year's pageant marked the second year in row women were not judged in a swimsuit. The organization switched the format in order for candidates to be judged in a series of interviews and talent demonstrations instead. President and CEO of the Miss America Organization Regina Hopper spoke about the benefits of this change.

“To make it relevant for these young women, it was important for us as a scholarship and service organization to make sure that we were reflective of this generation, meaning that you no longer had to be defined by some sort of ideal,” Hopper said.

Schrier's science experiment was dubbed the first talent of its kind for a winner of the pageant.

Miss Georgia's Victoria Hill placed first runner-up.

Miss America 2020 was also the first year the event took place at Connecticut casino Mohegan Sun. The show was previously held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Schrier succeeds 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin, an opera singer from New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.