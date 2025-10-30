Miranda Lambert says she's 'addicted' to shooting guns on horseback in new Wild West hobby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miranda Lambert is embracing her inner cowgirl.

In a recent interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the 41-year-old country artist opened up about her country lifestyle and her new hobby.

She told host Joe Rogan she recently picked up mounted shooting, further explaining, "I just started last year. I’m not good at all, but I love it." She went on to explain that her friend, Ken Shane, a 10-time world champion mounted shooter, introduced her to the sport.

"I just never had the guts to go do it, you know? And finally my husband was like, 'stop talking about it and go out there and do it. Go out there and shoot with her. You're gonna love it,'" she said. "Wow. And I got addicted immediately. It's just like something different."

According to the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, it's a "fast action timed event using two .45 caliber single action revolvers each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition." Competitors are scored based on time and accuracy with points being taken off for dropping the gun, missing a balloon and other factors.

Rogan appeared surprised by Lambert’s new pastime, calling it "very Wild West," and joking that practicing for the sport is "essentially training how to fight with a gun on a horse."

"It's super fun. And it's like, you know, just something that like started a new hobby at 40," Lambert said. "Like, it's just try to like preoccupy my mind and, and I don't know, I think it inspires me to, like, take a break from thinking about what I think about every single day, which is music industry, you know? So just like trying new things and saying, 'What the hell, let's go for it.'"

Later on in the interview, the "Tin Man" singer spoke about her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a retired NYPD police officer, who she married in 2019. Lambert joked that after spending some time in New York City after first getting married, "I drug him down to Tennessee and now Texas. And now he says y'all."

Having grown up in Lindale, Texas, Lambert said her upbringing wasn’t much different from McLoughlin’s in Staten Island, New York.

"I mean his whole family is police officers," she said. "My whole family is firemen and police officers too, so I can't, I think that was kind of our bond anyway. It's just kind of, we grew up exactly the same. Yeah. Just in different parts of the country."

The couple now splits their time between Nashville and Texas.

Lambert mentioned that her father is also a retired police officer, and was able to draw comparisons between her dad and her husband. She explained that both her dad and her husband have trouble hearing because they were in proximity to guns, noting "so many of my friends who shoot guns, too, same thing."

"My dad was a police officer, and he's, I swear that's why my parents are still married, because he can't hear it all. And the dog ate his hearing aid, and he never replaced it. And I'm like, is that on purpose, dad?" she said.

She later added, "But my husband will like, I'll say it and I'll be like, say it back to me. And like, and I found that when I do that, it's worse because I'm like, I'm like, say what I said back to you, get bananas at the store. So he comes home, I'm like, 'Where's bananas?' 'I didn't get any.' So don't repeat it. Just hold it in there."

