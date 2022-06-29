Miranda Lambert reflects on her 'wild ride': 'I'm thankful for the lessons, even though they hurt at the time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miranda Lambert is prioritizing her peace.

The country music star, 38, spoke with People magazine about her journey to "being at peace" with herself.

"Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it's a long journey, but I've really gotten to a great place," she told the outlet.

"My manager's been good about asking me to 'sit in my life.' Country music is a huge part of my life, but it's not fully who I am."

Lambert has had a long, successful career in the music industry. Her "Velvet Rodeo" residency begins this fall in Las Vegas, and she released her ninth studio album, "Palomino," in April.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer has been outspoken in the past about how she values her family. Lambert recently launched a home goods line, Wanda June Home, at Walmart, which was inspired by her mother and grandmother.

With all her accomplishments, Lambert is focused on prioritizing her downtime.

"It's really about balance of life and work for me right now," she said. "I've been touring for 20 years, and I've been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I'm trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I'm like, 'Can I just have a sunshiny month off?' So the first of July, I'm out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream."

Accompanying her on her summer adventures will be husband Brendan McLoughlin, 30.

The duo tied the knot in January 2019 after a three-month romance. Lambert told the outlet McLoughlin brought her "stability," which she was lacking after her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

Lambert shared that life changed for her when she turned 30.

"When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better," she said. "And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, 'I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.' I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband."

Her mother, Beverly June Lambert, spoke to the outlet about her daughter’s happiness.

"One look at her tells that story," Lambert’s mom said. "She is comfortable and confident, and it shows. Brendan is a good example of a partner. He walks beside her, not beneath or above her. Navigating a new marriage, a pandemic, touring, career changes, family health crises, etc. isn't easy. But there they are just killin' it."

Lambert and McLoughlin balance their time between her farm in the Nashville area and New York City, where McLoughlin’s three-year-old son lives.

"I want to be open about how happy we are," Lambert said of her relationship. "I just don't give two s---s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh.

"It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

Although the country music star is happy with where she’s at in life, she did offer advice to her younger self.

"It's going to be a wild ride, hon. Take the reins, and hold on tight," she advised.

"Without the hard stuff — the chaos, the crazy schedule, the heartbreak, the falling in love, the falling out of love — I wouldn't be who I am. I'm thankful for the lessons, even though they hurt at the time."