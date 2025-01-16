Bruce Willis thanks LA first responders with ‘a heartfelt handshake’

Bruce Willis is showing his appreciation for those keeping everyone in Los Angeles safe during the wildfires.

In a recent Instagram post shared by his wife, Emma Heming, the 69-year-old actor appears in a black and white video shaking hands and having a conversation with Los Angeles Police officers with the Led Zeppelin song "Going to California" playing in the background.

"Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a 'thank you for your service,'" Heming captioned the post. "Yesterday was no different."

Wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and a light jacket over his black shirt and jeans, Willis also posed for photos with the officers.

The "Die Hard" star was making a rare public appearance since announcing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

"This makes my heart so freaking full," his daughter, Tallulah Willis, wrote in the comments section, adding a heart emoji.

Willis' wife, Heming, has been open about how the disease has affected not only Willis, but the spouse of someone diagnosed with dementia.

She recently shared an emotional post marking her 17th wedding anniversary with Willis featuring a photo of the two of them smiling as they embraced on a beach in Turks and Caicos.

In the post, she reflected on how her feelings about celebrating the special day have changed since he received his diagnosis, writing that while the day "used to bring excitement," now it leaves her with "a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach."

"I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief," she wrote in the caption. "Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat."

Heming and Willis first met in 2007 and stepped out for the first time as a couple in 2008, tying the knot in March 2009 at a ceremony in Turks and Caicos.

Since getting married, they have welcomed two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. Their two daughters join Willis' three older daughters from his previous marriage to actress Demi Moore: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

Moore and Willis were married for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000, and they have remained good friends and co-parents since their divorce, often spending holidays, birthdays and other important days together.

"What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," Moore said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in September 2024 about the advice she gives her daughters about their father's condition.

"And, from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness."

She added, "When I’m in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."