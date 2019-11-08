Miranda Lambert on attending pride parade with brother Luke: 'We cried'

Miranda Lambert revealed she got emotional when her brother allowed her to post their pictures from the pride parade in New York City this summer on social media.

Speaking with Pride Source, Lambert stated, “I didn’t even realize it was making a statement because I just thought it was normal.”

She added: "I didn’t think it was stepping out of bounds or anything because to me it’s all the same; it doesn’t matter.”

The country music star attended the parade with husband, Brendan McLoughlin, along with brother Luke and his husband over the summer.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS NEW SONG 'BLUEBIRD' MAKES HER FEEL 'HOPEFUL'

When asked what it was like to share the experience with her brother, Lambert noted that “It was so special.”

"It was so special, and when he was giving me permission to post about it, we both cried because it was such a big moment. I see now, talking about it, why it’s a big moment for other people: because it was a big moment for us too.”

“So I’m just glad that he was OK with that, and we could share that moment and be supportive of each other no matter what we’re doing or who we are,” she continued.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SHOWS OFF HUSBAND'S COOKING SKILLS IN NEW INSTAGRAM VIDEO

The Lamberts grew up in the conservative, Baptist community of Lindale, Texas. Speaking on representation in her community, Lambert revealed that she didn’t know if she had LGBTQ+ friends or not.

“I guess I did and I didn’t [know], because everybody was still afraid at that time. I mean, I’m 35 now, so in that town in that time frame it was still not the best, and the few kids I did know would confide in my mom, because my mom worked in our youth group and she was a really cool mom.”

“I didn’t judge it and I don’t judge it now. I just didn’t think it was a big deal in my mind ’cause I was raised to accept everybody,” she added.

MIRANDA LAMBERT FIRES BACK AT TROLL WHO SAID HER MARRIAGE WON'T LAST

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Lambert also took the time to acknowledge those who claimed they were no longer fans after the singer’s show of solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I feel like the people who commented negatively weren’t my followers. When people say “unfollow,” they weren’t following me to begin with. Also, I don’t understand why people have time to get on social media and be negative,” she said.