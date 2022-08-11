Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Mindy Kaling on her one piece of advice to all women: ‘Freeze your eggs’

'The Office' alum says 'choice to have a child... on your own terms... best part of my life'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emmy-award-winning actress and mother of two Mindy Kaling got candid about starting a family on her own terms. 

Kaling, 43, offered her one piece of advice to all women, which is to "freeze your eggs," according to an interview she did with Marie Claire. 

"I wish every 19-year-old girl would come home from college and that the gift – instead of buying them jewelry or a vacation or whatever – is that their parents would take them to freeze their eggs… They could do that once and have all these eggs for them, for their futures…" she remarked. 

The "Mindy Project" star continued to encourage women "to focus in your 20s and 30s on your career, and yes, love."

STEPHEN COLBERT AND MINDY KALING JOKE ABOUT RUMORED BEEF

"But to know that when you're emotionally ready, and, if you don't have a partner, you can still have children."

Emmy-award-winning actress and mother of two Mindy Kaling got candid about starting a family on her own terms.

Emmy-award-winning actress and mother of two Mindy Kaling got candid about starting a family on her own terms. (Getty Images)

The actress-producer’s comments come on the heels of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, where Kaling addressed the privilege of being able to raise kids. 

The "Mindy Project" star continued to encourage women "to focus in your 20s and 30s on your career, and yes, love."

The "Mindy Project" star continued to encourage women "to focus in your 20s and 30s on your career, and yes, love." (Reuters)

"The choice to have a child – by yourself, on your own terms – it was the best part of my life... It's the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves," Kaling continued to tell the outlet. 

The "Never Have I Ever" creator added she’s proud of her decision to become a mother in her late 30s, as she felt the "most financially stable and secure in being a single parent."

Mindy Kaling, 43, offered her one piece of advice to all women, which is to "freeze your eggs."

Mindy Kaling, 43, offered her one piece of advice to all women, which is to "freeze your eggs." (Stefanie Keenan)

"I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference."

In Marie Claire’s recent wellness-themed issue, Kaling also opened up about attending therapy, mental health, and how she handled losing her mother. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kaling also touched on the topic of becoming the "defining voice of first-generation Asian Americans," while destigmatizing wellness for women of color in film and television. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She discussed leading the charge for women of color to comfortably speak up about topics that may remain taboo in the Asian American culture – mental health, depression, sex, dating and more – as she discovered her own journey in life "through becoming a mom" and "finding security in her success."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending