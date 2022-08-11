Mindy Kaling on her one piece of advice to all women: ‘Freeze your eggs’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emmy-award-winning actress and mother of two Mindy Kaling got candid about starting a family on her own terms.

Kaling, 43, offered her one piece of advice to all women, which is to "freeze your eggs," according to an interview she did with Marie Claire.

"I wish every 19-year-old girl would come home from college and that the gift – instead of buying them jewelry or a vacation or whatever – is that their parents would take them to freeze their eggs… They could do that once and have all these eggs for them, for their futures…" she remarked.

The "Mindy Project" star continued to encourage women "to focus in your 20s and 30s on your career, and yes, love."

"But to know that when you're emotionally ready, and, if you don't have a partner, you can still have children."

The actress-producer’s comments come on the heels of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, where Kaling addressed the privilege of being able to raise kids.

"The choice to have a child – by yourself, on your own terms – it was the best part of my life... It's the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves," Kaling continued to tell the outlet.

The "Never Have I Ever" creator added she’s proud of her decision to become a mother in her late 30s, as she felt the "most financially stable and secure in being a single parent."

"I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference."

In Marie Claire’s recent wellness-themed issue, Kaling also opened up about attending therapy, mental health, and how she handled losing her mother.

Kaling also touched on the topic of becoming the "defining voice of first-generation Asian Americans," while destigmatizing wellness for women of color in film and television.

She discussed leading the charge for women of color to comfortably speak up about topics that may remain taboo in the Asian American culture – mental health, depression, sex, dating and more – as she discovered her own journey in life "through becoming a mom" and "finding security in her success."