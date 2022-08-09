Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling joke about rumored beef

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Stephen Colbert and Emmy-award-winning actress Mindy Kaling joked about their alleged beef during a Monday night segment of "The Late Show."

Colbert started off by reading out loud a list of headlines detailing their rumored feud that included "Mindy Kaling mercilessly roasts Stephen Colbert after his Apple watch cuts her off," "The controversial reason Stephen Colbert had to apologize to Mindy Kaling," and "Does Mindy Kaling have beef with Stephen Colbert?" The pair laughed off the suggestions that there was any tension between them.

"Mindy, let's settle that last one. Do you and I have beef?" asked Colbert.

"We're the new Kanye-Pete," she replied, jokingly comparing herself to Kanye West because she is the "troubled genius."

Kaling later added, "I mean, if I had to really examine it, I do think there have been things that you've done," to which Colbert interjected, "Well they didn't say anything about you talking s--t about me at the Emmys last year! You called me a messy b---h on stage at the Emmys last year!"

"Wait, that's true," Kaling said. "You know what? Forget this. We do have a problem!"

Colbert concluded the comedy bit, stating, "We do! And I said, 'Takes one to know one!'"

Kaling appeared on the "Late Show" to promote the latest season of her Netflix comedy-drama series "Never Have I Ever." The show focuses on the coming-of-age story of an Indian American teenager trying to navigate her way through high school.

In the past, "The Office" star has joined Colbert to promote other works she has been with including the "The Mindy Project."