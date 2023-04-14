Expand / Collapse search
Millie Bobby Brown
Published

Millie Bobby Brown flashes engagement ring in new social media video

'Stranger Things' star first sparked rumors of engagement to Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram post earlier this week

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Millie Bobby Brown is continuing to send her fans into a frenzy after she flashed a large diamond ring in a new Instagram video.

On Thursday, Brown, 19, took to Instagram to announce her new business venture, Florence by Mills Coffee, where her fans were able to get a sneak peek at her rumored engagement ring as she blew a kiss at the end.

The "Stranger Things" actress seemed to announce her engagement to Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Brown quoted the Taylor Swift song "Lover" in her caption, writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all." 

‘STRANGER THINGS’ STAR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND JON BON JOVI'S SON APPEAR TO BE ENGAGED, AND FANS AREN'T HAPPY

Jon Bon Jovi’s son was seen hugging her from behind as they posed on the beach. Her hands were on his arms, exposing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Millie Bobby Brown flashes rumored engagement ring in new video.

Millie Bobby Brown flashes rumored engagement ring in new video. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The couple first went public with their relationship on social media in November 2021.

While there were plenty of congratulations on Brown’s initial post, there were also a vocal contingent of people saying the star, 19, was too young to be getting married.

"Isn’t she still basically a child? This really is some stranger things," wrote one person.

"Come on Millie, 19 years old is too young to get married. Wait a little longer," advised another.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown first sparked engagement rumors earlier this week.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown first sparked engagement rumors earlier this week. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

There were other quips about her age, like, "Aren’t you 12?" and "you’re literally 19."

"She will be divorced within 1 year of marriage," declared one naysayer.

Another piece of advice offered was, "GET THE PRENUP GIRL."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first went public with their relationship in 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first went public with their relationship in 2021. (Cindy Ord)

Bongiovi is 20 years old and has his own budding acting career, as well as being the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi. He took to Instagram as well, sharing similar pictures from the same beach photo shoot.

"Stranger Things," which gave Brown her breakout role, is set to begin filming its final season this summer.  

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

