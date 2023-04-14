Millie Bobby Brown flashes engagement ring in new social media video

Millie Bobby Brown is continuing to send her fans into a frenzy after she flashed a large diamond ring in a new Instagram video.

On Thursday, Brown, 19, took to Instagram to announce her new business venture, Florence by Mills Coffee, where her fans were able to get a sneak peek at her rumored engagement ring as she blew a kiss at the end.

The "Stranger Things" actress seemed to announce her engagement to Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Brown quoted the Taylor Swift song "Lover" in her caption, writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

‘STRANGER THINGS’ STAR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND JON BON JOVI'S SON APPEAR TO BE ENGAGED, AND FANS AREN'T HAPPY

Jon Bon Jovi’s son was seen hugging her from behind as they posed on the beach. Her hands were on his arms, exposing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple first went public with their relationship on social media in November 2021.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

While there were plenty of congratulations on Brown’s initial post, there were also a vocal contingent of people saying the star, 19, was too young to be getting married.

"Isn’t she still basically a child? This really is some stranger things," wrote one person.

"Come on Millie, 19 years old is too young to get married. Wait a little longer," advised another.

There were other quips about her age, like, "Aren’t you 12?" and "you’re literally 19."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She will be divorced within 1 year of marriage," declared one naysayer.

Another piece of advice offered was, "GET THE PRENUP GIRL."

Bongiovi is 20 years old and has his own budding acting career, as well as being the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi . He took to Instagram as well, sharing similar pictures from the same beach photo shoot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

" Stranger Things ," which gave Brown her breakout role, is set to begin filming its final season this summer.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.