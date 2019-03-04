Miley Cyrus pens emotional tribute to ‘The Voice’ singer Janice Freeman: ‘You are my world’

Miley Cyrus continued to pay tribute Monday to “The Voice” singer Janice Freeman, the former contestant on Cyrus’ team who died Saturday at age 33.

Cyrus, who selected Freeman for Team Miley during Season 13 of the NBC show in 2017, opened up about her bond with the singer, who she regarded as a “legend.” Freeman died from an “extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart,” her family posted on Freeman’s Instagram page on Sunday.

“I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ..... but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated . I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence,” Cyrus wrote on Monday along with a photo of her and Freeman performing on “The Voice.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer recalled their text conversations and Freeman’s “selfless” personality even after the contestant was eliminated on "The Voice."

“You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy. You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to “sign” , was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it. No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with @brandicarlile (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend @ilsey were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU,” Cyrus said.

“Today we lost a legend . Do you hear me . Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel,” she continued.

Cyrus said Freeman was “not only the best singer” the NBC show has brought on, but also “the best f---ing singer in the world.”

“What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us .... the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you’re my star! I will never give up on you. Ever . I am no longer your coach , I never was ..... YOU constantly taught me,” she said. “You’ve been my coach on how to love , on how to persevere , on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith.”

“You are my world . I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours , Miley,” she concluded the post.

Cyrus also posted a clip of Freeman from when she left “The Voice.”

“WE CAN feel your spirit baby. I love you @janicefreeman,” Cyrus said.

The 26-year-old singer's initial tribute to Freeman was an Instagram story post of a rainbow with the caption, "Thank you @janicefreeman ... for everything. This represents you perfectly."

Freeman previously battled numerous other medical problems, including meningitis, lupus and cervical cancer.