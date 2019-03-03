'The Voice' singer Janice Freeman dead at 33

Janice Freeman, who rose to fame on "The Voice," died Saturday.

She was 33 years old.

Freeman's family told TMZ that the singer suffered from a blood clot.

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS HE'S A 'JUNGLE GYM' FOR 'VOICE' COACHES' KIDS

The singer was at home with her husband Dion in Pasadena, Calif., when she reportedly todl him she had trouble breathing.

Dion called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:30 p.m.

Sources told TMZ that Freeman's blood clot had traveled to her heart.

ADAM LEVINE ADDRESSES CONTROVERSIAL 'VOICE' ELIMINATION

Freeman, was on Miley Cyrus' team on the NBC ratings juggernaut, placing in the top 11.

She remained close with Cyrus, 26, after her tenure on the series in 2017. Cyrus even paid Freeman's rent for six months when she hit financial trouble.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeman previously battled numerous other medical problems, including meningitis, lupus and cervical cancer.