Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her grandmother: 'You will FOREVER be my inspiration'

Miley Cyrus is looking back at the good times with her late grandmother.

The star paid tribute to her late grandma in a series of posts on Saturday.

In the first post, Cyrus, 27, shared a handful of photos and videos featuring herself and her grandmother.

In one video, Loretta Finley, mother to Cyrus's mom Tish, told a reporter to call her "Mammie," while in another, she danced along to Madonna's "4 Minutes" with her famous granddaughter.

The photos also included a throwback of Finley holding a young Cyrus, and a shot of her sitting in the "Wrecking Ball" singer's seat on the set of "The Voice."

"Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon," wrote Cyrus in the caption. "Even more than that, the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday [sic.] I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face."

Cyrus said she'll also say a prayer to offer thanks for having "the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.

"I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated," continued the singer. "With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday [sic.] you are not with us...."

Next came a video featuring a few short clips of Finley with Cyrus.

A third and final post showed Cyrus, Finley and Snoop Dogg, with the latter two wearing aprons.

"Mammie baking brownies with @snoopdogg," wrote the "Midnight Sky" musician. "She never knew we snuck weed in them."

She concluded: "I will miss you and your good cookin’ so much."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cyrus also shared a message on her Instagram story to explain her recent absence from social media.

"To my fans: I know it feels like I disappeared that last few days.... but someone that means more to me than words can say did the same," she said. "I am completely heart broken [sic]. My Mammie is gone but never forgotten. She has always been a legend and will continue to live on thru love, compassion and kindness.

The messages also contained what Cyrus called one of the "life lessons" she learned from her grandmother: "Love is love no matter what."

"When I grow up... I hope to be just even a sliver of the incredible woman my Mammie was.... and is," added the singer. "She could never be erased."