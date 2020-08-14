Miley Cyrus doesn’t ‘really think about marriage’ after divorce ‘anymore’

Miley Cyrus is pulling the reins back on her love life.

The 27-year-old musician recently revealed she's in no rush to get married again after her very public split from ex Liam Hemsworth last year.

"We're changing and evolving and understanding ourselves from such a different perspective that it just feels like forever is definitely a big word, " Cyrus said on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up.

She said there's the stigma of failure on a relationship that is supposed to last forever, but those types of set-ups are destined to fail.

"That 'forever,' if it's not successful or if you claimed something to be forever and you fail, then you're a failure," she said. "And I just don't think that. I think we're kind of set up for devastation — in that, from the time we're little kids, we're taught to claim other humans as our best friends forever."

Not knowing how she might change throughout the years is a factor in her reasoning.

"And you just don't know who you're going to be sitting with here right now," The "Midnight Sky" singer said. "You never know who you're going to evolve to be and who they're going to evolve to be."

Cyrus described how if a relationship doesn't work out women "get villainized."

"I think that you're just really setting yourself up to kind of be disappointed — and not from a bitter or resentful way, but from a realistic and logical standpoint, especially in modern society," she said.

The former Disney Channel star also spoke about how she'd rather adopt kids than have her own.

"I never really cared that much," she admitted about having kids in general. "I am sure that my fans are going to pull up me at 12 saying 'Oh I want to have kids' but like I don't, as a 27-year-old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority."

She thinks adoption is "amazing" and would be open to that.

"I definitely don't think, I do not shame anyone that wants to have children," she said. "I just personally don't believe that’s a priority for me in my life. ... For me, I don't just really think about marriage and things like this anymore."