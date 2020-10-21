Miley Cyrus says Metallica cover album is in the works: 'I've been totally ignited'

Miley Cyrus is making the most of her gifted talents.

The 27-year-old "Malibu" singer, known for several pop hits, is entering a new genre of music.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Cyrus revealed that she's been busy working on a Metallica cover album.

"We're so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this," Cyrus told fashion designer Rick Owens. "At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited."

Owens and Cyrus touched on their favorite rock stars, with the "We Can't Stop" singer naming Iggy Pop as hers.

"People ask me who I’ve studied for my movement on stage, and I always say Iggy Pop," she explained.

Owens then applauded Cyrus for her performance with Wayne Coyne at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards as "one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen." He added that it was "just so delirious and reckless."

Cyrus said she has "such a healthy and sexy relationship with recklessness right now," adding that she finds it nearly impossible to say "no" to projects.

"I can say yes to anything. It would take something really f--king crazy for me to say no. Wayne really opened that door for me, because I was on the 'Bangerz' tour at that time, where I was traveling the world," she added.

"Your levels of fulfillment and depression are so drastic, because you've got that two hours where you're fully captivated and reaching your fullest potential, and then when you come down from it, it's so hard. Having him and having that psychedelic music changed everything for me."

It's likely Cyrus' upcoming cover album will be well-received by fans if it's anything like her recent cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie." The artist performed the Irish rock band's smash hit at the famed Whiskey a Go-Go in Los Angeles alongside some of today's biggest stars for the #SOSFest -- a virtual and audience-free music festival meant to raise funds for music venues deemed vulnerable because of the coronavirus pandemic closures and restrictions.

Fans were all but speechless after seeing Cyrus' performance of "Zombie" and took to Twitter to share their satisfaction.

"Miley Cyrus covering ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries is something I didn’t know I needed," said a fan.

"Miley Cyrus covering Zombie by The Cranberries ... she was born to be a rockstar," declared another.

A third added: "Bro i am living for that Zombie cover by Miley Cyrus!!!"

