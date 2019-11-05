Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth appear to unfollow each other on Instagram

Three months after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth called it quits on their marriage, the former couple seemed to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Although it's unclear when it happened or who was first to unfollow the other, the news surfaced after Cyrus, 26, posted a video of herself and beau Cody Simpson dancing in her home where Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, married less than a year ago.

Cyrus and Hemsworth also posed for wedding photos in the exact spot where Cyrus and 22-year-old Simpson danced.

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed striking similarities between the dance Cyrus posted with Simpson and one performed by the "Wrecking Ball" singer and Hemsworth at the Met Gala earlier this year.

The original dance was set to Cher's "Believe," while the most recent dance was set to "Blue Bayou."

Reactions from fans were split.

One user said: "Miley... this is so messy. This is the exact dance you and Liam did in the Met Gala snippet."

"Isn't that the same fireplace her [and] Liam took wedding photos in front of? Talk about a punch," someone said.

Another commenter echoed similar sentiments: "The same place you were dancing on [your] wedding day [with] Liam, oh Miley..."

Meanwhile, one social media user called the video "disrespectful," and another suggested the post was what caused Hemsworth to unfollow Cyrus.

"This must've hurt him. A LOT," they wrote.

On the other hand, some fans were happy for Cyrus and Simpson.

"Miley looks like she struggled [trhough] everything to be exactly where she’s supposed to be this makes me happy ❤️❤️❤️," a follower said.

"I can tell she is in love 😍 lol," another added.

"U [sic] two look perfect for each other, so sweet," said yet another person.

Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton also chimed in, saying: "Looks like I’m always watching 😂."

Simpson also commented on the video, simply writing: "Mystic mama."

According to E! News, Hemsworth isn't the only ex Cyrus recently unfollowed.

Per the outlet, the "Slide Away" songstress also hit the unfollow button on ex Kaitlynn Carter's page.