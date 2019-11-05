Kate Hudson and Dax Shepard reminisce about their brief but 'memorable' relationship

Kate Hudson and Dax Shepard didn't let a short but steamy relationship end their years-long friendship.

The entertainers knew they weren't meant to be with each other for the long haul and reflected on their brief but "hot" relationship during an interview on the actor's podcast “Armchair Expert."

“First of all, very, very fun. [A] very memorable, very wonderful, fun experience,” Shepard, 44, told Hudson, 40.

Shepard and Hudson first met at a party at Tobey Maguire's house but were both involved with different partners at the time. But in 2007, they reconnected and wanted to mess with photographers outside of a Malibu restaurant, so they pulled a prank.

Shepard took off his shirt and let Hudson carry it as they held hands while walking out.

“While we were there, we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we came out holding hands and I was your new boyfriend?’” Shepard remembered. “We were just pals ... And then we added, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if her new boyfriend didn’t wear a shirt at Nobu?’”

But then Hudson admitted something sparked inside: “Then I wanted to have sex with him. It was like the perfect move.”

She added that she felt “super compatible” with "The Ranch" actor and they “laughed [their] asses off” together but ultimately their courtship ended because they were “in different places in our life.”

“I felt very ‘less than’ around you quite often,” Shepard admitted. “I think I was just in the point where I was not gonna get hired for movies anymore — I had a bunch that didn’t work — and I’m like, ‘I don’t f---ing know what’s next’ and you were at that time making the most you ever made and having the most opportunity ... I’m following this person around as they do things I wish I were doing. It was a rough period anyways and then I felt all kinds of inadequacy in that position.”

Hudson owned up to her part in the breakup as well.

"Honestly, I wasn’t giving Dax what he needed and I was making choices that were not relationship-focused,” the "Almost Famous" star said. “I was not ready for what Dax — It was so much fun, it got hot fast … and I wasn’t prepared.”

Shepard went on to marry actress Kristen Bell in 2013 and they have two daughters together: Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4. Hudson shares her 15-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, her 8-year-old son Bingham with musician Matthew Bellamy, and her 13-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.