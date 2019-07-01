Miley Cyrus appears as her 'Black Mirror' character in sultry live performance

Miley Cyrus appeared as her "Black Mirror" character Ashley O at Glastonbury as she credited the festival with changing her life in an expletive-laden speech during her set.

The star, 26, took to the Pyramid Stage at the festival on Sunday evening and dressed up as fictional pop star Ashley from "Black Mirror."

Miley performed "On A Roll" from the Netflix show in Ashley's costume before changing back into her leather performance outfit and giving an X-rated speech to fans.

She told the crowd: "I just want to let you know in many ways this show has changed my f---ing life drastically.

"A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifice.

"Both of my parents, who are side-stage right now, have taught me that that's the only way anything is going to happen for you."

She went on: "My dad had an amazing analogy for me.

"He said go sit on a bicycle and go to the very top of the hill and watch how fast you go downhill and it's going to be easy.

"Now do the same thing, sit on that bicycle and go uphill - it's not going to do it for you.

"You are going to have to work your f---ing a-- off and you are going to feel it the next f---ing day, but it's going to be worth it because you did something.

"You did something that you thought you couldn't do. And that is what I'm doing."

Cyrus - who was clad in tight black pants and a cropped white top with a belt spelling out the word "Glastonbury" in studs - continued: "I was watching The Killers from at home last night, which they f---ing rocked so it scared the s--- out of me.

"I ask the universe every day, 'Give me something that scares the f--- out of me and then I'm going to f---ing do it', so today that is motherf---ing Glastonbury."

The singer kicked off her set with a performance of "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" and "Back To Black" with Mark Ronson, and was later joined by Lil Nas X and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus for a performance of "Old Town Road."

Other tracks during Cyrus's show included "Jolene," "Party In The USA," "Mother's Daughter" and "Wrecking Ball."

