Miley Cyrus shows off her abs in skimpy black bikini
Miley Cyrus decided to keep it "casual" while relaxing at home.
The singer, 26, showed off her toned bikini body in a series of posts on Instagram stories which featured the "Black Mirror" star in a strappy black two-piece.
First, she snapped a photo of herself while lounging on a couch, using her hand to prop up her head. She captioned the photo, “keepin it casual." Then, she posed in front of a long mirror with an oversized blazer worn over her bikini with the caption, "Business as usual."
Finally, the "Wrecking Ball" singer shared a third photo with the caption, “Selfie-ish.”
The revealing photos come just after Cyrus dropped a video for her single “Mother’s Daughter,” which is a new track off her EP "She Is Coming." The video sparked controversy for its HSFW content which features signs that read "virginity is a social construct" and "not an object."
The music video also featured Cyrus in a red latex suit with metal studs sewn into the crotch area, a woman breastfeeding her baby, and another woman's C-section scar.
Besides her EP, Cyrus also worked with fellow artist Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande on a new song for the upcoming movie "Charlie’s Angels."
“I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film,” the movie's director Elizabeth Banks told People magazine about the single. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops.”